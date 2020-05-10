Bad drive leaves hospice nurse paying for window smashed by golf ball

Not all nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle are in hospitals or clinics.

Some make house calls to provide needed care.

That’s why one nurse was on the road when she suffered an unexpected expense.

An experienced hospice nurse, Cindy Crane travels a lot but she didn’t know how to treat a bad drive.

“What I should have done I guess is come turn here and go up to the clubhouse and ask them to help me get a cart to go chase down the offending golfer,” Crane said.

A week ago Monday afternoon, Crane believes a golf ball shattered her side window as she drove south on 120th Street past a hole at The Knolls.

But she didn’t stop at the clubhouse until two days later.

“I was focused. I was focused on getting to my next patient,” Crane said.

Omaha's golf director says Knolls staff would have gladly hopped on a cart to help track who might have hit a bad ball if Crane had stopped right away.

The hospice nurse has hundreds of dollars in medical equipment in the back of her car and she’s worried that the shattered window isn’t going to stand up to the weather much longer.

So the shattered window had to be replaced but with a $500 deductible, the cost of $467 came out of her pocket.

“Even though I need new tires, I’ll have to put them on the back burner, which is worrisome because I drive this car for my job,” Crane said.

She doesn’t golf but Crane learned one rule of the game: it’s not the course but the golfer who is responsible for damage and report it right away to have any shot at getting them to admit it.

Omaha's golf director says across the city’s eight courses there are only a total of about five reports a year of an errant shot breaking a window.

The traveling hospice nurse sees a half dozen critical patients a day and that’s why she didn’t stop right away and report the damage to her car.