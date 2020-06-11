Bacon introduces legislation to rename Confederate military markers within a year

Congressman Don Bacon joined a Democratic representative from Maryland to introduce bipartisan legislation proposing Confederate military installations be renamed "within a year."

"Our history is full of true military heroes who represent the best ideals of our Republic. Our installations should bear their names," Bacon said in a Facebook post.

According to a news release posted on Bacon's official Congressional website, the legislation introduced by Bacon and Rep. Anthony Brown, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and a 30-year Army veteran, would form the National Commission on Modernizing Military Installation Designations.

“The symbols and individuals that our military honors matter," Brown said in the news release. "It matters to the Black soldier serving at an installation honoring the name of a leader who fought to preserve slavery and oppression. It matters to the culture of inclusivity and unity needed for our military to get the job done. Removing these names will be another step in an honest accounting of our history and an expression that we continue to strive to form a more perfect union.”

The introduction comes on the heels of a plan by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to have the names of Confederate figures removed from military bases and other Pentagon assets. A GOP-led Senate panel approved the plan on Thursday. President Trump has remained firmly against the proposal, saying “These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom.”

The proposals come after calls for the removal of statues, Confederate flags, and other sorts of commemorations of the Confederacy.

In some cases, protesters have taken action on the matter themselves.

In Richmond, Va., protesters pulled down a monument to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis late Wednesday — the third statue to pulled down by protesters there.

In other instances, organizations have stepped in to take action.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would ban the display of the Confederate flag from all its events and properties after the lone black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series called for the stock car racing organization to ban Confederate flags at race tracks.

—

Gray News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.