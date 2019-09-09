Backstreet Boy group member to debut his musical at the Rose Theater in Omaha

The Backstreet Boys stopped in Omaha Sunday night for their DNA tour and one of the members announced something new coming to the city.

Howie Dorough is bringing a musical based on his childhood called, “Howie D: Back in the Day” to the Rose Theater debuting on January 31.

The original music will be aimed towards kids and Dorough hopes it will be something everyone can relate to.

“It’s loosely based around my life as a little kid about a boy finding his identity, searching for himself in this crazy world, growing up in a multi-racial family, dealing with a lot of issues that kids deal with nowadays. Everything from being shy, to worrying, to bullying, to being in your older brother or sisters shadow and I think it’s just a really great motivational type musical for kids, adults, and families to all enjoy,” said Dorough.

The show will run through Feb. 16, and you can see show times and ticket information on the Rose Theater website.