Backpack campaign to help homeless veterans through the winter

With freezing temperatures on the way this week a lot of groups in the metro are working to make sure the city's homeless population will be ready to weather the elements.

And with Veterans Day coming up Monday one group is focusing in on a way to help homeless veterans.

The Siena Francis House is one of the locations partnered with the Military Veteran Services Center at Bellevue University and the Services Center has spent the past week putting together 65 backpacks filled with winter essentials, like socks and extra gloves, to protect anyone who will be exposed to cold weather.

This is the fourth year the Wounded Warrior Project has donated the bags for students and faculty members to fill.

For some homeless service members this donation is essential to how they will be able to tackle the tough Nebraska winters.

From basic hygiene supplies to an extra layer of clothes, this gift, for some, is life-saving.

Military Veteran Services Center Director Jerome Richardson said, "Naturally if they are exposed to that weather it's life-threatening so this gives them some essential items for when they are out and about and when they’re at the Siena Francis House itself."

Sixty of the bags are going to men and five to women.

This year they also have space in the bags for blankets. They still have a need for some of those. They are taking donations at the Services Center at Bellevue University.