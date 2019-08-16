Back-to-back hailstorms hammer Scottsbluff

Parts of western Nebraska were hammered by hail Thursday. The storm left behind broken windows, dented vehicles and battered crops.

Hailstones measuring 2 inches in diameter were reported. The National Weather Service says there were unconfirmed reports of baseball-size hail.

Damage was reported throughout Scottsbluff and Gering but there were no injuries.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport director Raul Aguallo says a Skywest plane loaded for departure was hit by the hail and didn't take off.

Our sister station in Scottsbluff reports two hailstorms in a nine hour period.

The hail's first round arrived around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday with the second act arriving around 1:40 Friday morning.