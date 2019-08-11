Back-to-School Bash sets the stage for the new school year

The back-to-school tempo picks up as August peels away from the calendar and Fontenelle Park was in the spotlight Sunday for the fourth annual Back to School Bash.

The event is put on by Omaha United for Youth and the group was geared up to serve 2,000 kids with offering like free book bags, free haircuts, free food and more - all the supplies needed to get the new academic year off to an A+ start.

Fontroy Hill is one of the organizers. He tells us events like this are crucial in the community. Many of those coming out don’t have the funds to get all their child’s back-to-school gear.

“It’s important for the community to always give back. There are a lot of unfortunate kids out here that don't have the money or means to do this so we take it in our hands to give back to the unfortunate."

The group gives out about 3,000 backpacks every year. Some are purchased out of their own pockets.

The event was Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Nearly all metro-area schools will open their doors this week with Millard and Ralston starting Monday. High school students in Millard will have to wait one more day to go back to school.

OPS will start on Wednesday along with Papillion and Westside.

Elkhorn and Gretna get started on Thursday.