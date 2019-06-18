Baby bitten by 5-foot-long snake while playing in Mass. kitchen

The mother of a 9-month-old boy is thankful her son is fine after he was bitten by a 5-foot-long snake while playing in the family’s kitchen in Massachusetts.

Animal control says the 5-foot-long milk snake likely entered the family's home through the garage and made its way to the kitchen in the piping. (Source: Jenna Lees-Rolfe/WBZ/CNN)

Mother Jenna Lees-Rolfe was making breakfast Saturday morning, while her 9-month-old son James was playing nearby on the kitchen floor. A 5-foot-long snake slithered out from underneath the refrigerator and bit James.

“I saw a 5-foot-long snake right there next to him, and I screamed,” Lees-Rolfe said. “Terrified – I didn’t know if it was poisonous or not, so the last thing you want near your child is a snake.”

A friend who is a doctor checked out the baby, and he was OK. Animal control told the family the snake was a milk snake, a species that is not venomous.

The snake mostly likely entered the home through the garage then worked its way upstairs through some piping, according to animal control.

With James doing fine, Lees-Rolfe can find some humor in the situation. She is originally from Australia, which is known for its deadly snakes, but in the 26 years she lived there, a snake never got inside her home.

"The irony is just really funny at the end of the day,” Lees-Rolfe said.

Copyright 2019 WBZ, Jenna Lees-Rolfe via CNN. All rights reserved.