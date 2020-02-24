Man arrested for vandalism at Lincoln temple officially charged with hate crime

A 21-year-old arrested for vandalizing the South Street Temple appeared in court on Monday and was officially charged with a hate crime.

Noah Miller, 21, has been charged with criminal mischief/hate crime for spray painting a swastika and racial epithets on the temple.

He is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next on March 24.

On January 15th, 2020, police responded to the South Street Temple, located at 2061 South 20th Street, on a report of vandalism.

Officers found that a swastika and racial epithets were spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple. The Lincoln Police Department investigated this case as a hate crime.

Investigators analyzed video evidence provided by South Street Temple staff that showed the vandalism occurred on January 13th, 2020, around 12:15 a.m.

The video shows an adult male spray-painting the door and steps of the temple, as well as photographing the vandalism with his cell phone.

Investigators investigated numerous tips, interviewed potential suspects, and served search warrants to gather additional digital evidence leading them to Miller.

On Friday, Miller, of Plattsmouth, was arrested around 10:53 p.m.

He faces up to three years in prison or up to a $10,000 fine.

