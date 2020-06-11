BMX pro accused of firing shotgun outside home while naked before barricading himself in garage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A professional BMX rider is accused of barricading himself in a garage after firing a shotgun outside of a home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Ryan Adrian Guettler, 36, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony breaking and/or entering, go armed to terror of people, simple assault, and a city ordinance violation.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Greenville Avenue after receiving a report of a naked man shooting a shotgun outside the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man ran into the home’s garage and refused to come out.

The residents inside the home were evacuated while SWAT and negotiators attempted to get the man to surrender.

He eventually came out and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for an assessment. No injuries were reported.

Guettler won bronze medals in both the 2004 and 2005 X Games.

