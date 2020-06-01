BLM protesters hit the streets of Grand Island

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of Grand Island on Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The group met at the South Locust Street Pizza Hut and marched together to Pioneer Park.

They held signs reading slogans like "I can't breathe", "RIP George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter". They also chanted together "no justice, no peace" as they made their way to the park.

Once at the park, they all laid on the grass together with their hands behind their backs for a ten minute moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.