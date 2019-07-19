Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz says player attitude will provide 2019 spark

Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz is banking on his team's attitude to get the Hawkeyes off to a solid start in the 2019 season.

Ferentz spoke Friday morning at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

The coach is optimistic. He said, "I think so far, it's the attitude we've seen." He said the coaching staff sees a lot of motivation. He said the Hawkeyes lost some key players, "but we've got a lot of good players coming back."

As for whether Iowa will field a team that can play at a championship level Ferentz said, "Well, we'll find out." He said the key is being improvement driven.

Ferentz said quarterback Nate Stanley will play a big role this season. "I think he's just done a really good job for us," he said, "If your best guys aren't improving you're not going to have a good football team," and Ferentz said Stanley is up to the challenge of making this a good year for Hawkeye football.