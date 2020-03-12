BIG EAST cancels all spring competitions, impacting Creighton baseball

The BIG EAST announced the cancellation of all spring competitions effective immediately early Thursday evening.

The impacts Creighton baseball, which just announced the cancellation of their weekend series against Northern Colorado at TD Ameritrade Park.

The team was originally supposed to play Central Connecticut State, but it was announced the Blue Devils would not travel to Omaha due to fears regarding the coronavirus.

Creighton was then able to agree to play games on Friday and Sunday against Northern Colorado. The team was already in town for a mid-week series.

Now, there won't be any baseball for the foreseeable future.