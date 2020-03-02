BBB warns of coronavirus scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning the area of a coronavirus scam.

“Look out for fake cures, phony prevention measures, and other coronavirus cons,” warned Jim Hegarty, president, and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plans and Southwest Iowa.

According to the BBB, scammers are using social media and email to spread false information about a cure. The scammers proceed to then ask for credit card information.

The BBB also warns people to look out for people who may be impersonating the CDC or WHO in emails. The BBB advises those with concerns to do some research and don't rush into buying products that seem too good to be true.