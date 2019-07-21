BB gun wound threatens 16-year-old's kidney disease

16-year-old Maeve Dineen tells 6 News she was shot in the arm with an airsoft gun just before 9 p.m. Friday night while walking in the Dundee neighborhood with her 14-year-old brother Finn Dineen.

"That's the first thing I thought of, 'What was on the BB? Is it anything that could mess up this hope we have of her getting better,” said Kerry Keelan-Dineen, Maeve Dineen’s mother.

Maeve looked down at the back of her left arm to see the metal BB lodged deep in her skin.

"It was bleeding on my arm and I also got hit in my leg,” said Maeve.

Maeve was led to the hospital by a nearby police officer.

Her wound was cut open and the BB was removed from her arm, but fear remained that the damage had already been done.

"Everything had been looking really good lately. My labs had been good and I didn't want this to turn that around or anything,” said Maeve.

Maeve was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis in March of last year.

According to Nepchure Kidney International, the rare disease attacks the kidney’s filtering units causing serious scarring.

The disease can lead to permanent kidney damage or kidney failure.

Miraculously, Maeve was gifted a new kidney a year after the battle began.

"We got very lucky,” said Kerry.

But the disease keeps fighting.

Kerry discovered a treatment in Delaware that's proven to work.

The family had just returned from the weekly visit northeast when Maeve was shot in the arm.

"Something foreign was embedded in her arm,” said Kerry.

The BB could be a stint on the road to remission.

Maeve's anti-rejection medication makes her more susceptible to dangerous infections.

Maeve and her mother hope this malicious act doesn't set her back.

"They hit a transplant recipient who has a compromised immune system and now that's one more thing that we have to deal with so I'm very angry about it,” said Kerry.

Kerry says Nebraska Medicine has the proper equipment for Maeve’s treatment.