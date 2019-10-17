BB gun shooter targets a South Omaha neighborhood

A trip to the vet and several hundred dollars later, KC Dankiw learned that her dog had been shot not once but twice with pellets.

“I don’t know who would shoot an animal, an innocent animal, now they’re going to move on to people next,” said Dankiw.

Dankiw took her dog to the vet after she noticed he was in pain when she touched his neck. Her dog had pellet wounds in his leg and in his neck.

Dankiw isn’t the only one either, Frank Reed says his daughter was sitting on the deck when a car drove by and started shooting pellets at her.

“She heard something hitting the side of the house, it’s the metal siding, the vinyl siding, and then the next morning we found a couple of BBs down the deck,” said Reed.

Reed says this has been going on in the area for several weeks. Car windows have even been found busted.

“I think it’s stupid, they just don’t understand that it costs people a lot of money to replace car windows and stuff,” said Reed.

What can’t be replaced, is Dankiw’s sense of security.

“He’s doing better now but he’s scared to go outside, so I have to walk him in the front yard now,” said Dankiw.

Police say they’re looking into several incidents involving BBs, no arrests have been made.

