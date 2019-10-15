Avoiding deer collisions, Nebraska Game and Parks reports

With deer breeding season in full swing during the fall months, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding drivers to watch for deer on the roads to avoid accidents.

According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, during breeding season bucks are bolder and less careful while searching for does. This makes them more vulnerable to causing collisions. Their most active times are dawn and dusk.

The Commission urges drivers to anticipate a deer on the road and to plan how to avoid a collision. Prepare to stop sharply, but braking too sharply or swerving may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Wear your seatbelt and be extra alert near wooded areas or creeks. Slow down and use your brights if there is no oncoming traffic.

When you spot a deer, assume others are near.

Deer often act disoriented or confused by headlights, and some freeze in their tracks. Honk your horn and flash your lights to frighten them away. If there is other traffic in the area, turn on your hazard signals, according to the release.

If a deer is struck, the driver may take possession of it but must contact a Game and Parks conservation officer within 24 hours to obtain a salvage tag, according to the release. Numbers of the conservation officers can be found on the Outdoor Nebraska website.

