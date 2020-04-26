Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

She says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.

