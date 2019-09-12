Avenue One project breaks ground Thursday

Developers, city, and state officials broke ground on Avenue One near 192nd and Dodge streets Thursday.

The $1.2 billion mixed-use projects will cover about 50 square blocks of farmland and will feature 800,000 square feet of office space, 700,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel, and 2,000 residential units.

“We believe over the next 15 to 20 years this landscape that we see out here is going to be transformed into a high-density mixed-use project that can be a benefit not only to the city but to all the neighborhoods that are connected to Avenue One,” said Curt Hofer, the Developer.

Construction of the development is expected to create more than 7,500 jobs, then once it’s complete, officials expect to generate more than 6,500 jobs.

