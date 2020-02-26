Autism Family Network announces start of Spanish autism support group

For parents, an autism diagnosis can be isolating and confusing. A diagnosis in a different language only intensifies those feelings.

The Autism Family Network announced this week they are creating a support group for Latino families affected by autism.

The group will serve families in Southeast Nebraska. The network said it's important to reach these families so their kids don't miss out on important resources.

"Not being able to understand the services that exist because you don't understand the language that the resource information was given to you, that's detrimental" said Cathy Martinez, president of the Autism Family Network.

The first meeting is April 17 at 6 p.m. at 6500 Holdrege Street. Being a part of the group is free.