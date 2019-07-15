Authorities trying to locate endangered missing teenager

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for D'Angelo Bravo, 16. The Boys Town Police Department is trying to locate him.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 3" tall, approximately 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a blue hoodie with black sport shorts.

Bravo was last known to be in the vicinity of the Boys Town, Nebraska, at approximately 9:30 p.m., July 14, 2019.

He suffers from a medical condition and has not taken his medication, which puts him in danger.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Boys Town Police Department at 531-355-2622, immediately.