Authorities track stolen car near Kearney through GPS, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested Friday afternoon after investigators tracked a stolen car through the vehicle’s GPS, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Saturday.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, NSP dispatchers learned of a stolen Subaru Legacy headed eastbound on I-80 near Overton.

A Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off into Kearney County.

The stolen car was being tracked with onboard GPS.

A short time later, troopers found the car abandoned south of Gibbon. All four suspects were found nearby in a tree line.

A search of the car turned up meth and drug paraphernalia.

The following were arrested:

Benjamin Zamzes, 22, of Westminster, Co. was the driver, authorities stated. He is charged with operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Passengers Michael Zamzes, 23 of Broomfield, Co., Diana Wycoff, 54, of Denver and Brian Reedy, 44 of Denver, were all arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All are being held at the Kearney County Jail.