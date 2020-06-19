Authorities stepping up enforcement at Schramm Park

Authorities in Sarpy County announced Friday that they will be increasing patrols at Schramm Park State Recreational Area.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that "numerous incidents" at Schramm Park — "including one drowning and numerous near-drownings, under-age drinking, large crowds, and vehicles parked in and along the roadway" — were behind the decision.

"We want people to get outside, and we want them to enjoy themselves. But safety has to be the first consideration, and we aren’t seeing that right now from some individuals at Schramm Park,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said in a news release.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be increasing enforcement of all traffic, criminal, and liquor laws.

Schramm Park requires visitors to have a Nebraska state park vehicle entry permit. Those can be purchased on the Game and Parks website.

Authorities are also reminding the public to follow these safety guidelines when near the water:

• Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket in the water

• Never swim intoxicated

• Never swim alone

• Provide direct supervision for children

• Be prepared for rapidly changing water conditions

• Know how to call for help