Authorities seeking suspect in connection with a report of a homicide

Authorities are looking for Justin Crenshaw in connection with an investigation out of Beatrice. A homicide was reported there but as of Sunday afternoon a victim had not been located.

Crenshaw may be traveling with a woman named Caitlyn Grable.

The case surfaced on Thursday, July 4th.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was given information of a possible homicide that took place on July 1st at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury.

An officer with the Beatrice Police Department had been given information that a shooting had occurred at Crystal Springs.

Authorities were given names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved. An investigation was initiated and a search for a victim, crime scene and vehicle began.

On Saturday, July 6th, shortly after midnight, the suspect vehicle was located by a Trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver identified as Trey Saathoff, 23, of Diller, Nebraska was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and jailed in Jefferson County.

The vehicle was seized and showed signs that confirmed information from Beatrice Police Department. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle to locate and recover evidence of the crime. The crime scene was also located and evidence was collected but as of Sunday morning, July 7, a victim has not been located.

An identity of the shooter was developed as a subject with the nickname of “Crash”. His real name is Justin Crenshaw.

Crenshaw could be in a 2013 Silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221. He is a 31-year-old white male, 6’2”, 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder. Crenshaw may be accompanied by Caitlyn Grable who is described as 21-years-old, 5’2”, 198 pounds, with blue eyes, brown or pink hair.

Authorities say these people should be considered armed and dangerous. If they are observed do not approach them and immediately contact local law enforcement via 911.

Anyone with information on these people is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol 402-422-1494.

Agencies are still attempting to locate the victim or their remains.