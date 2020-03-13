Authorities seeking Lincoln inmate found missing Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who was missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Friday morning.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Gabriel Magana-Cordova, 20, was found to be missing shortly after count was conducted Friday morning.
Transaction records show Magana-Cordova withdrew money from an ATM a few hours earlier.
Magana-Cordova began serving his sentence Nov. 6. He was sentenced to one year and six months for burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order out of Colfax County.
Magana-Cordova is 5'9", 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.