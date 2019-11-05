Authorities seek help identifying car theft suspect at Gretna outlets

A theft from an outlet store is not the typical shoplifting case and now Sarpy County authorities need help identifying suspects.

Three men enter a Gretna outlet store.

A detective wants to question them about the use of a stolen credit card, but one of them is also caught on camera stealing the car keys off a store counter where the clerk left them.

The suspect then allegedly used the key fob to locate a Mercedes in the parking lot to steal it.

The car has since been recovered but it was heavily damaged.

If you can identify the men call the Sarpy County Sherrif's Office or Crime Stoppers.