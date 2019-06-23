Authorities searching for suspect in Gretna stabbing

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Rocky L. Whitman Jr. in connection with a Sunday afternoon assault.

Deputies were called to a home in Gretna around 2 p.m. to investigate a report of a physical disturbance. They found a person there who had been stabbed. The victim is expected to recover.

Authorities identified Whitman as the alleged assailant. He left the scene before deputies arrived.

Whitman is described as being 6’2” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information about his location should contact Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402 592-STOP (7867) or the information can be submitted online. Click here to submit the tip.

Anyone providing information leading to Whitman’s arrest is eligible for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.