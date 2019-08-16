Authorities locate missing Stanton child

Northeast Nebraska authorities have located a missing child in Stanton. The child, 2-year old Mathias, was located at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday in a nearby corn field.

First calls for a missing child came out around 1 p.m near the 1100 Block of 2nd Street in Stanton. Authorities also searched the eastern half of Stanton.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office say a 2-year-old named Mathias was missing from his home. Mathias has short, blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Mathias was with his 5-year-old brother before he went missing. Authorities say there is no indication of foul play, it is believed that Mathias just wandered off. Mathias' home is near a large corn field, though there was some fear that he might have gone into the rural area.

Multiple agencies were on the scene assisting in the search including the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Madison Fire and Rescue and The Nebraska State Patrol.

It is unknown what Mathias' condition is. He was awake and alert.

