No negligence found after child spotted wandering near Highway 6 in Waverly

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said there is no negligence on parents or anyone else regarding a child who was spotted wandering near Highway 6 in Waverly Wednesday morning.

LSO said around 7:30 a.m. a passerby reported they saw a small boy that looked about 4-years-old by the railroad tracks in Waverly near 148th Street and Highway 6. The caller said the child had no shoes on. LSO said the woman did try and get the child to come with her but he took off running.

Following the report, deputies began a search and deployed a drone.

Burlington Northern was notified and trains were halted.

The child was located at school around 9:45 a.m. after the boy's mom saw media reports on the incident.

The mother said the child has a history of running away and snuck out in the morning to go find his dad who works for the railroad. His family has alarms on windows because of his history, but they told authorities that the alarm had fallen off.

The boy returned home before his mom had noticed he was gone. The child didn't say anything about running away to his mom.

When his mom heard news reports she thought it sounded like something he would do and called the sheriff, who then confirmed with the woman who called them initially it was the same child.