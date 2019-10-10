Authorities say man killed while working on truck in eastern Iowa

Authorities have identified a man who was killed while working on a dump truck south of Dubuque.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics sent to a rural property around 7 p.m. Wednesday found a 61-year-old man, now identified as Philip Sullivan, pinned between the truck's dump box and the truck body. Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears Sullivan had been cutting metal on the truck frame when the dump box came down on him.