Authorities say a man died after a vehicle rolled onto him in the central Nebraska community of Ord.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The office says the man soon was pronounced dead. He's been identified as 29-year-old Michael Spotanski, who lived in Ord.

Investigators say Spotanski was working on the vehicle when it rolled atop him.