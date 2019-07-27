Pilot escapes crash of crop dusting helicopter without serious injury

The pilot of a crop-dusting helicopter was air-lifted to the hospital after a crash in a Washington County field Saturday afternoon. Authorities tell 6 News he was conscious, complaining of back pain but otherwise in good condition when transported.

Emergency crews were alerted to a possible helicopter down around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the pilot's crop-dusting helicopter got too low to the ground and went down in the field near County Roads 33 and 38.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Personal Injury accident in a field near CR 33 & CR 38. Multiple officers and Fire/Rescue personnel are on scene. Stay clear of area," during the initial response to the scene.

Authorities said the pilot, the lone occupant of the helicopter, was taken by LifeNet to Omaha for treatment.

Officials said after the crash the pilot had called friends who alerted police.

The sheriff told 6 News the pilot "was very lucky," to escape without more serious injuries.

Officials from Kennard, Bennington Fire and the Washington County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

The pilot was not immediately identified.