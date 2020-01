Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at an eastern Iowa rock quarry.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified him as 30-year-old Michael Lee Griffith, who lived in Vinton.

First responders were sent around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to Wendling Quarries, just southeast of Garrison. They found Griffith had been trapped in a rock bin and had already died. Details about what happened haven't been released.

The accident is being investigated.