Authorities release name of man who drowned in Cedar Rapids pond

Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who drowned after falling into a pond near Cedar Rapids' Mohawk Park.

The Linn County medical examiner identified the man as Talon Williams, who lived in Cedar Rapids. Rescue workers were sent to the park around 5:45 p.m. Sunday following a report that three people had fallen into the water.

A city news release says a 14-year-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy got themselves out but were unable to get the third person out. They went to shore and called 9-1-1.

Williams' body was found in the water about 120 yards from shore.