Authorities recover body of second man missing in river near Guide Rock

The Webster County Sheriff's Department says the body of the second man who went missing while fishing near Guide Rock last Friday has been recovered.

Authorities said the discovery came around 3 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff's Department said the second man from the drowning was located about 1 1/2 miles east down the river from the dam.

The body of one of the man was recovered over the weekend.

A third party who had been with them was rescued as emergency crews first arrived and taken to the hospital.