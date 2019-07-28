Authorities recover body of one of two men missing near Guide Rock

Authorities have recovered the body of one of the two men missing near Guide Rock. The search continues for a second missing man.

The body was recovered shortly before 9:30 Sunday morning approximately 1/4 to 1/2 mile east of the dam.

The Grand Island Dive and Rescue Team joined the search Sunday as authorities look for the second missing party.

The two men had been fishing and were reported missing on Friday.

The Webster County Sheriff's office responded when they received a call on the incident at around 3:30 p.m. The two men had reportedly been pulled underwater by the current.

A third man was rescued and taken to the hospital.

The initial search began on Friday, continued on Saturday and then resumed Sunday morning when they located the first missing man.

Webster County Sheriff Troy Schmitz said the strong current is the result of water being released into the river in Harlan. They have requested for the water to be shut off to help with the search but it could be more than a day before the water levels lower.