Authorities note two points of origin in Plattsmouth house fire

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office continues the investigation of a fire in Plattsmouth that critically injured a woman.

Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson said there are reportedly two "points of origin" for the fire.

According to the Cassgram a police officer was the first to see the fire in the house Wednesday evening and he rushed to save the woman trapped inside.

The officer was forced back by smoke and flames and had to wait for firefighters with their flame-resistant coats, gloves and helmets to get the woman out.

The victim was flown to an Omaha hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.