Authorities look for cause of recycling plant fire

Fire damaged a metro recycling plant Friday night.

It broke out at River City Recycling Center, just north of 60th Street and Harrison, around 9 p.m.

Investigators say OFD arrived to heavy fire coming from a trash pile inside a building.

Fire crews were on scene for hours trying to contain the flames. Relief crews were brought in around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Overnight winds blew the smoke toward Horseman’s Park and surrounding areas.

There were no reports of injuries and there was no initial word on a cause.