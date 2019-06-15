Authorities look for cause of recycling plant fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Fire damaged a metro recycling plant Friday night.
It broke out at River City Recycling Center, just north of 60th Street and Harrison, around 9 p.m.
Investigators say OFD arrived to heavy fire coming from a trash pile inside a building.
Fire crews were on scene for hours trying to contain the flames. Relief crews were brought in around 1:30 Saturday morning.
Overnight winds blew the smoke toward Horseman’s Park and surrounding areas.
There were no reports of injuries and there was no initial word on a cause.