Authorities in Council Bluffs are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a home near 3rd Avenue and 35th Street.

Fire damaged a home at 3rd Avenue and 35th Street in Council Bluffs.

It broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the house but fire fighters quickly got it under control.

According to investigators the fire began in a rear bedroom.

Everyone inside made it out safely.