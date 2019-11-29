Authorities link slick roads to deadly crash near Wahoo

Authorities say slick roads contributed to a traffic accident that took one person's life on Highway 77 west of Wahoo Thursday evening.



Saunders County authorities were alerted at 6:19 p.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a semi and four passenger vehicles involved.

Investigators said all of the vehicles had been northbound on 77 on a viaduct. They said one of the drivers had left his vehicle to check on another driver when the northbound semi driver lost control on the icy pavement.

The rig jackknifed, hit the viaduct and the driver who had been on foot was thrown from the overpass. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries.