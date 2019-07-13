Authorities investigate shooting death of Atlantic, Iowa man

Authorities in Cass County, Iowa are investigating a shooting that took the life of Chase Jones, 22, of Atlantic.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Jones was taken to the Cass County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Des Moines.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.