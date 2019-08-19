Authorities investigate rollover crash

Omaha Police are sorting out a two-vehicle traffic accident that left one SUV on its stop and traffic in a bind at 60th and Sorensen Parkway Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m.

One of the vehicles was T-boned on the passenger side and rolled.

Medics did not transport anyone but police say the driver of the vehicle that wound up on its top went to the hospital to be checked out.

Traffic was snarled as authorities worked to clear the accident scene.

