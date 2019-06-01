Authorities investigate possible attempted abduction in Tabor

Authorities in Fremont County, Iowa say a man sought in connection with a report of an attempted child abduction Friday has been cleared in the case but the investigation of the incident continues.

The man officials had been looking for was identified and was able to provide detailed information that cleared him of any involvement.

The incident that prompted the investigation was reported Friday. Authorities said that at approximately 7:40 p.m. deputies were contacted by several juveniles about a suspicious man who had approached them near the Tabor Library.

Witnesses said the man had approached one of the children, said that he knew the child's father and that he was supposed to drive the child home.

The juveniles left the area and contacted law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 374-2424.