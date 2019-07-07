Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting southwest of Des Moines

Authorities say a man who assaulted a police officer in Leon, Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, is hospitalized in critical condition after the officer shot him.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the Leon officer was conducting a traffic stop and the driver, a man in his 50s, sprayed the officer with a chemical agent. In response, the officer shot him.

The driver was provided medical attention at the scene before being air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the incident.