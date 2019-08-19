Authorities investigate murder of Bettendorf, Iowa convenience store clerk

Authorities in Bettendorf, Iowa are investigating a homicide linked to the attempted robbery of a convenience store on Saturday evening.

KWQC Photo - Authorities investigate death of Bettendorf convenience store clerk

The victim was a store clerk, a 28-year-old woman who was shot to death.

Bettendorf Police were called at 5:40 p.m. to investigate an attempted robbery at a Big 10 Mart. They arrived to find the clerk who had been shot. Her identity was not immediately released.

Police were working with management at Big 10 to get a look at surveillance video.

