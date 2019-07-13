Authorities investigate deaths of three people found in Bancroft, Iowa home

Authorities in north-central Iowa are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a home in Bancroft.

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Friday morning reporting two people found dead in a Bancroft home. Police officers who were first to arrive at the home found three bodies.

Investigators have not released victim identities or information on how they died but they have said there is no on-going threat to the public.

Officials say the names of the victims and more details will be released following notification of the victims' family members and the completion of autopsies.