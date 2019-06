A Creston, Iowa woman who was shot last Wednesday has died.

Christy Hribal, 44, was shot on June 19th and air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital. She has since died from her injuries.

Charles Keeton, 36, of Creston was arrested at the scene and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm but no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Hribal's death.

The Division of Criminal Investigation and the Creston Police Department continue to investigate.