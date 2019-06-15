Authorities investigate deadly crash in Saunders County

Authorities have identified a rural Weston, Nebraska man killed in a Friday night traffic accident as John Berggren, 71.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 92 and County Road 25 in Saunders County. It was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Investigators say that Berggren was coming off the county road in his pickup truck when it was hit broadside by a semi-tractor trailer driven by Robert Reardon, 44, of rural Genoa. Reardon had been eastbound on 92 at the time of the collision.

Berggren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reardon and a passenger in his semi were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.