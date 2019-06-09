Authorities in standoff with shooting suspect in Norfolk

Several law enforcement agencies are involved in a standoff with a man barricaded in a residence in Norfolk. News Channel Nebraska reports that he is a suspect in a shooting.

According to the NCN reporting, the shooting happened at mid-morning Sunday.

Police are advising everyone to stay away from the area.

News Channel Nebraska quotes Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk saying that multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene trying to make contact with the suspect.

“Everyone is working together to try to get this alleviated in the safest possible way. Right now we are in a phase were we just have to wait a little bit and start communications with the suspect and hopefully come to a peaceful resolution,” Sheriff Volk says.

Additionally according to the News Channel Nebraska report, at around 9:35 this morning a gunshot victim drove himself to the police station and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services. Police say several shots were fired and the suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 700 to 900 block of Koenigstein Avenue.

Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer is expecting the situation to carry into later this afternoon.

“Right now we are planning on a prolonged deployment in this area, we believe that law enforcement presence will be here for several hours.”

No other injuries have been reported besides the victim from earlier in the morning.