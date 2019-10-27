Authorities in Council Bluffs search for work release escapee

Authorities are looking for Jesse Aron Shipley, 21, a work release walk-away who had been serving time for theft and other, unspecified crimes in Pottawattamie County.

Officials said he failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Facility as required Sunday morning.

Shipley is described as being 5' 11" tall and weighing 239 pounds.

He was placed in the work release facility on August 15th.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call local police.