Authorities identify victims of Sunday's I-80 crash

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified three Lincoln residents as those killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Sunday.

Three people were killed in a crash on I-80 near Greenwood Sunday.

They are Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, Erica Rafael, 15 and Heidy Diaz, 10. Diaz survived the crash but later died in the hospital. A 4-year-old passenger in their vehicle was hospitalized and remained in critical condition Monday.

Those killed, and the 4-year-old hospitalized, were all in a Chevy Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, hospitalized in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries. Bernade Escobar and Pascual Bernabe are parents of the youngest two children. The two older children are their niece and nephew.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. when the driver of the eastbound Trailblazer lost control on the slick pavement and hit an eastbound Mini Cooper. The Trailblazer went into the median and rolled into the westbound traffic lanes where it was hit by a westbound Honda Odyssey. A westbound Ford F-150 then also became involved in the crash.

Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours while rescue crews responded to and investigated the crash scene.

The investigation continues.